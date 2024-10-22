Left Menu

Turmoil in Skies: Bomb Threats on Indian Flights Surge

Nearly 80 Indian domestic and international flights faced bomb threats in two days. Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara among the affected airlines. Security measures intensified as government plans legislative actions against offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:46 IST
Turmoil in Skies: Bomb Threats on Indian Flights Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, nearly 80 domestic and international flights operated by Indian carriers received bomb threats over the span of two days. The surge in security alerts has put airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, and Akasa Air on high alert as they navigate the challenging situation.

On Tuesday, 13 flights each of Air India and IndiGo, over 12 flights of Akasa Air, and 11 flights of Vistara received threats. Monday night saw 10 flights each of Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara threatened, with three Jeddah-bound IndiGo flights diverted to Saudi Arabia and Qatar. More than 170 flights have been targeted this past week.

The Indian government is responding by proposing legislative measures, such as amendments to the SUASCA Act of 1982, to deal strictly with such threats. Plans to include offenders on a no-fly list and changes to aircraft security rules are being discussed to ensure heightened safety and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024