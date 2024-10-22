Turmoil in Skies: Bomb Threats on Indian Flights Surge

In a concerning development, nearly 80 domestic and international flights operated by Indian carriers received bomb threats over the span of two days. The surge in security alerts has put airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, and Akasa Air on high alert as they navigate the challenging situation.

On Tuesday, 13 flights each of Air India and IndiGo, over 12 flights of Akasa Air, and 11 flights of Vistara received threats. Monday night saw 10 flights each of Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara threatened, with three Jeddah-bound IndiGo flights diverted to Saudi Arabia and Qatar. More than 170 flights have been targeted this past week.

The Indian government is responding by proposing legislative measures, such as amendments to the SUASCA Act of 1982, to deal strictly with such threats. Plans to include offenders on a no-fly list and changes to aircraft security rules are being discussed to ensure heightened safety and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)