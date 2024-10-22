Elan Group Secures Rs 1,200 Crore Investment from Kotak for Gurugram Expansion

Elan Group has secured an investment of Rs 1,200 crore from Kotak Real Estate Fund, representing a major financial boost for the developer as it aims to solidify its presence in Gurugram's competitive real estate sector. The injection of funds will enable Elan to expand its portfolio of both commercial and residential projects in the region.

Akash Kapoor, Director of Elan Group, hailed the partnership with Kotak as a pivotal development in the company's growth trajectory, emphasizing their shared values of innovation and excellence. This alliance will aid Elan in strengthening its hold in Gurugram, allowing the group to build upon its past successes and deliver unparalleled real estate offerings.

Kotak Real Estate Fund's CEO, Vikas Chimakurthy, expressed enthusiasm in partnering with Elan, highlighting the company's remarkable growth and market potential. Kotak, since its inception in 2005, has become India's leading real estate fund manager, raising over US$ 3.5 billion across diverse asset classes including residential, office, and retail.

(With inputs from agencies.)