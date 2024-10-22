Left Menu

Revamping Security Protocols: Indian Aviation's Response to Digital Bomb Threats

The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) has revised its protocols to address increasing internet-based threats targeting Indian airlines. Recent threats were mostly hoaxes identified by social media patterns. Enhanced security measures are in place, focusing on specific threat indicators to improve aviation safety without unnecessary disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:15 IST
Revamping Security Protocols: Indian Aviation's Response to Digital Bomb Threats
  • Country:
  • India

The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) has updated its protocols following a surge of internet-based threats targeting Indian airlines, officials said Tuesday.

On Monday, BTAC evaluated threats to 30 Air India, Vistara, and Indigo flights as 'hoax or non-specific'. An individual posted alarming messages via social media for flights of the three carriers, prompting these revised measures.

Senior aviation security officials confirmed that their new assessment process aims to reduce the impacts of such threats, fostering a balance between rigorous security and operational efficiency. Cyber security agencies noted that many threats come from freshly created virtual handles, which are now being monitored and controlled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024