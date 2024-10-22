Revamping Security Protocols: Indian Aviation's Response to Digital Bomb Threats

The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) has updated its protocols following a surge of internet-based threats targeting Indian airlines, officials said Tuesday.

On Monday, BTAC evaluated threats to 30 Air India, Vistara, and Indigo flights as 'hoax or non-specific'. An individual posted alarming messages via social media for flights of the three carriers, prompting these revised measures.

Senior aviation security officials confirmed that their new assessment process aims to reduce the impacts of such threats, fostering a balance between rigorous security and operational efficiency. Cyber security agencies noted that many threats come from freshly created virtual handles, which are now being monitored and controlled.

(With inputs from agencies.)