Rising Retail Inflation Hits Farm and Rural Workers Hard
Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rose significantly in September, reaching 6.36% and 6.39%, respectively. The Consumer Price Index for these sectors also increased by 7 points in just a month, reflecting the pressures on rural households amidst fluctuating market conditions and rising costs.
In September, retail inflation for farm workers and rural laborers surged to 6.36% and 6.39% respectively, marking a notable increase from August's figures of 5.96% and 6.08%. This rise highlights the growing financial strain on rural households.
The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) saw a significant uptick, with both indices climbing 7 points within a month. The labour ministry released a statement confirming that CPI-AL reached 1,304 and CPI-RL hit 1,316 points in September 2024.
In comparison, CPI-AL and CPI-RL were recorded at 1,297 and 1,309 points, respectively, in August 2023. Year-on-year, the inflation for September 2024 shows a decrease from the previous year, at rates that were initially higher at 6.70% and 6.55% in September 2023.
