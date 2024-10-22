Left Menu

Rising Retail Inflation Hits Farm and Rural Workers Hard

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rose significantly in September, reaching 6.36% and 6.39%, respectively. The Consumer Price Index for these sectors also increased by 7 points in just a month, reflecting the pressures on rural households amidst fluctuating market conditions and rising costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:57 IST
Rising Retail Inflation Hits Farm and Rural Workers Hard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In September, retail inflation for farm workers and rural laborers surged to 6.36% and 6.39% respectively, marking a notable increase from August's figures of 5.96% and 6.08%. This rise highlights the growing financial strain on rural households.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) saw a significant uptick, with both indices climbing 7 points within a month. The labour ministry released a statement confirming that CPI-AL reached 1,304 and CPI-RL hit 1,316 points in September 2024.

In comparison, CPI-AL and CPI-RL were recorded at 1,297 and 1,309 points, respectively, in August 2023. Year-on-year, the inflation for September 2024 shows a decrease from the previous year, at rates that were initially higher at 6.70% and 6.55% in September 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024