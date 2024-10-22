Left Menu

Shanthi Gears Reports 21.9% Profit Surge in Q3 2024

Shanthi Gears Ltd announced a 21.9% rise in profit after tax for Q3 2024, reaching Rs 25.63 crore. The company's total income for the quarter increased to Rs 158.45 crore, with significant improvements in revenue growth and free cash flow generation.

Updated: 22-10-2024 19:28 IST
Shanthi Gears Reports 21.9% Profit Surge in Q3 2024
Gear manufacturer Shanthi Gears Ltd has achieved a notable 21.9% increase in profit after tax for the July-September 2024 quarter, amounting to Rs 25.63 crore, as announced on Tuesday.

The profit for the six months ending September 30, 2024, reached Rs 47.29 crore, marking an upward trend from Rs 39.14 crore during the same timeframe last year.

Total income for the recent quarter climbed to Rs 158.45 crore, with the six-month total income rising to Rs 300.66 crore. Revenue for the quarter was up by 15%, achieving a 60% return on average invested capital. The unexecuted order book stood at Rs 317 crore by the end of September 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

