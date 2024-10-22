IMF Warns of Financial Instability Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a warning about global financial instability despite near-term risks being contained. The organization highlighted concerns that monetary policy easing could lead to asset price bubbles while markets may be underestimating risks from geopolitical tensions and upcoming elections.

The IMF's Global Financial Stability Report indicates a disconnect between low market volatility and heightened geopolitical uncertainty, raising concerns about potential market shocks. The report emphasizes that current buoyant markets may misjudge risks amid earnings growth slowdown and vulnerabilities in fragile corporate sectors.

The report urges central banks to communicate rate cuts clearly and gradually, while advising regulators to monitor corporate debt and enhance oversight of non-bank financial institutions, which now play a significant role in financial markets. The rise of artificial intelligence also presents opportunities and challenges that regulators need to manage effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)