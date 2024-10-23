Crompton Greaves Ceiling Fans Win CII Green-Pro Certification for Eco-Friendly Innovation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL), a premier name in India's consumer electrical sector, has garnered the esteemed CII Green-Pro Certification for its ceiling fans. This accolade, announced at the Annual Green-Pro Summit 2024, showcases Crompton's dedication to sustainability and innovation in producing eco-friendly products.

The CII Green-Pro certification is pivotal in advocating sustainable practices across India. It provides a robust framework to assess a product's environmental footprint, employing a life cycle approach that evaluates aspects such as resource use, energy efficiency, emission control, and waste management, from raw material extraction to disposal. Products meeting stringent Green-Pro criteria earn this certification, ensuring consumers of their eco-friendliness.

Crompton's ceiling fans not only deliver comfort but are also engineered to lower energy consumption, aiding a reduced carbon footprint. The company's sustainability initiatives include life cycle assessments, energy efficiency advancements, resource management strategies, employee engagement, and ongoing improvements to sustain environmental compliance. Crompton's triumph at the summit, attended by industry leaders and sustainability experts, underscores its leading role in promoting eco-conscious consumer products.

(With inputs from agencies.)