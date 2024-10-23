Uber's 2024 Economic Impact Report Predicts Major Growth in India

Uber has released its 2024 India Economic Impact Report, indicating significant growth prospects for its Auto and Moto services. The report, compiled by Public First, estimates that these services will generate Rs 36,000 crore in economic activity during this calendar year.

Driver-partners are projected to earn 60% more annually through Uber compared to other employment options. Uber aims to enhance drivers' earnings by approximately 24% compared to working independently, the report claimed.

Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, revealed that Uber's services are expected to support Rs 360 billion in economic transactions in 2024. He also projected a potential 50% growth in the ride-hailing auto market over the next five years.

