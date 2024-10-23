Left Menu

Uber's 2024 Economic Impact Report Predicts Major Growth in India

Uber's 2024 India Economic Impact Report predicts its Auto and Moto services will drive Rs 36,000 crore in economic activity this year. The report suggests driver-partners could earn 60% more annually compared to other work. Uber aims to boost driver earnings significantly, supporting Rs 360 billion in economic activity.

Uber has released its 2024 India Economic Impact Report, indicating significant growth prospects for its Auto and Moto services. The report, compiled by Public First, estimates that these services will generate Rs 36,000 crore in economic activity during this calendar year.

Driver-partners are projected to earn 60% more annually through Uber compared to other employment options. Uber aims to enhance drivers' earnings by approximately 24% compared to working independently, the report claimed.

Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, revealed that Uber's services are expected to support Rs 360 billion in economic transactions in 2024. He also projected a potential 50% growth in the ride-hailing auto market over the next five years.

