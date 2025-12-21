San Francisco Power Outage Disrupts City Life

A massive power outage plunged 130,000 homes and businesses across San Francisco into darkness on Saturday. The disruption affected one-third of PG&E's customers in the city.

The outage began in the Richmond and Presidio neighborhoods, spreading to areas around Golden Gate Park. A fire at a PG&E substation contributed to the blackout's magnitude.

San Francisco's transit systems experienced significant disruptions, forcing the bypass of certain Muni bus and BART train stations. Residents were advised to adhere to cautionary measures during travels under non-functional traffic signals.