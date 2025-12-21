San Francisco Power Outage Disrupts City Life
A massive power outage affected 130,000 homes and businesses in San Francisco, knocking out lights in several neighborhoods. The blackout, partly caused by a substation fire, prompted widespread disruptions, including transit issues and closure of businesses. PG&E stabilized the grid but couldn't confirm power restoration timeline.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 21-12-2025 07:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 07:29 IST
A massive power outage plunged 130,000 homes and businesses across San Francisco into darkness on Saturday. The disruption affected one-third of PG&E's customers in the city.
The outage began in the Richmond and Presidio neighborhoods, spreading to areas around Golden Gate Park. A fire at a PG&E substation contributed to the blackout's magnitude.
San Francisco's transit systems experienced significant disruptions, forcing the bypass of certain Muni bus and BART train stations. Residents were advised to adhere to cautionary measures during travels under non-functional traffic signals.
