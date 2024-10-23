Left Menu

Russia Seeks Airline Allies Amid Sanctions-Induced Plane Scarcity

Russia is negotiating with Central Asian countries to use their airlines for domestic flights amid a plane shortage caused by Western sanctions. These sanctions hinder access to aircraft parts and domestic production. Central Asian airlines are cautious due to the risk of facing Western sanctions themselves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:28 IST
As Western sanctions continue to pinch Russia's aviation sector, the country is turning to Central Asian nations for potential collaboration. Russian airlines are suffering from a dearth of planes, largely Western-made before the Ukraine conflict, making it difficult to meet surging travel demands.

Transport Minister Roman Starovoit revealed that talks are ongoing with 'friendly' neighbors like Kazakhstan, seeking permission for foreign carriers to operate domestic routes. However, an Uzbek government source stated no formal request has been made, while authorities in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan also reported no official dialogue.

Despite a rebound in passenger numbers in 2023, challenges remain. Russia plans to add 1,000 domestic planes by 2030, but production is delayed. Central Asian airlines are wary of potential Western sanctions if they participate, a risk highlighted by Artem Zhavoronkov of Nordic Star Law Firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

