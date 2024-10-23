Left Menu

BRICS Summit Expands Membership, Paves Way for Global Governance Reform

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the BRICS summit's decision to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE as partner countries. The summit aims to enhance the representation of developing nations in global governance and advance peace and sustainable development initiatives globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kazan | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:42 IST
BRICS Summit Expands Membership, Paves Way for Global Governance Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant development, Chinese President Xi Jinping revealed on Wednesday that the BRICS summit had decided to expand its membership, welcoming Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE as new partner countries. The summit, held amid geopolitical tensions, seeks to strengthen the bloc's influence globally.

Highlighted as a crucial step, President Xi emphasized BRICS's role in enhancing the representation of developing nations. He called for the group to spearhead global governance reforms, advocating for a cooperative approach to address conflicts, particularly the prolonged Ukraine crisis and unrest in the Middle East.

Moreover, the summit underscored the importance of sustainable development, with China proposing various initiatives, including the establishment of BRICS-specific centers for research and innovation. These efforts aim to foster sustainable development and advance high-quality cooperation within the bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024