BRICS Summit Expands Membership, Paves Way for Global Governance Reform

In a significant development, Chinese President Xi Jinping revealed on Wednesday that the BRICS summit had decided to expand its membership, welcoming Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE as new partner countries. The summit, held amid geopolitical tensions, seeks to strengthen the bloc's influence globally.

Highlighted as a crucial step, President Xi emphasized BRICS's role in enhancing the representation of developing nations. He called for the group to spearhead global governance reforms, advocating for a cooperative approach to address conflicts, particularly the prolonged Ukraine crisis and unrest in the Middle East.

Moreover, the summit underscored the importance of sustainable development, with China proposing various initiatives, including the establishment of BRICS-specific centers for research and innovation. These efforts aim to foster sustainable development and advance high-quality cooperation within the bloc.

