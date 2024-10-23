Left Menu

BRICS Champions Climate Finance at Upcoming Summit

BRICS nations emphasized the importance of climate finance for developing countries at a recent summit. The Kazan Declaration committed to amplifying the voice of the Global South in the G20 agenda. The summit also discussed renewable energy, low-emission technologies, and enhancing international cooperation for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kazan | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:45 IST
BRICS Champions Climate Finance at Upcoming Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

BRICS nations have called for significant outcomes on climate finance for developing countries at the forthcoming annual climate summit. This financial support is deemed crucial for implementing effective national climate actions.

The 16th BRICS Summit's Kazan Declaration highlighted the need to boost the Global South's presence in the G20 agenda, emphasizing the bloc's expansion to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

BRICS leaders have reiterated their commitment to international cooperation on reducing greenhouse gases and stressed the need for climate adaptation projects to drive tangible solutions and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024