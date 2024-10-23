BRICS Champions Climate Finance at Upcoming Summit
BRICS nations emphasized the importance of climate finance for developing countries at a recent summit. The Kazan Declaration committed to amplifying the voice of the Global South in the G20 agenda. The summit also discussed renewable energy, low-emission technologies, and enhancing international cooperation for climate change mitigation and adaptation.
BRICS nations have called for significant outcomes on climate finance for developing countries at the forthcoming annual climate summit. This financial support is deemed crucial for implementing effective national climate actions.
The 16th BRICS Summit's Kazan Declaration highlighted the need to boost the Global South's presence in the G20 agenda, emphasizing the bloc's expansion to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
BRICS leaders have reiterated their commitment to international cooperation on reducing greenhouse gases and stressed the need for climate adaptation projects to drive tangible solutions and sustainable development.
