Left Menu

Taxation on Harmful Products to Improve Public Health and Revenues in Brazil: World Bank

The World Bank stresses that Brazil has a unique window of opportunity to enact this reform as part of its broader tax agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasília | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:13 IST
Taxation on Harmful Products to Improve Public Health and Revenues in Brazil: World Bank
Annually, around 341,000 deaths in Brazil—approximately 20% of all fatalities—are linked to the consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and sugar-sweetened beverages. Image Credit:

Brazil stands at a crucial juncture where it can leverage its ongoing tax reform to improve public health by strategically taxing harmful products such as tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks. A new policy note from the World Bank outlines key technical recommendations on how Brazil can structure and implement excise taxes on these products to reduce preventable deaths while increasing tax revenue.

The tax reform, made possible by Constitutional Amendment 132, opens the door for such measures. The proposal can be implemented through the Selective Tax discussed in the Complementary Law currently under review in the Senate, and through an Ordinary Law expected to be introduced in Congress in 2025.

Annually, around 341,000 deaths in Brazil—approximately 20% of all fatalities—are linked to the consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and sugar-sweetened beverages. These products are leading contributors to chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and respiratory conditions. By raising excise taxes on these harmful products, Brazil could significantly curb their consumption, ultimately preventing a large number of these deaths.

Taxation to Reduce Consumption and Improve Health

The World Bank report emphasizes that the prices of tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks in Brazil are low compared to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) and the G20, making these products highly affordable. The affordability drives their high consumption, especially among low-income households. Increasing the cost of these products through targeted health taxes would discourage consumption, directly addressing the health crisis.

From a public health perspective, reducing the intake of these products would lead to substantial decreases in preventable diseases and deaths. Even as consumption declines, higher taxes will ensure that the government collects more revenue, offsetting potential losses in sales.

Targeting Low-Income Households for Maximum Impact

The policy note highlights that low-income households will experience the most significant health benefits from these tax reforms. Research shows that lower-income populations are more responsive to price changes. Substantially increasing the prices of tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks would lead to a more significant reduction in consumption within this group. Currently, many deaths from diseases linked to these products occur among the poorest households, so this demographic stands to gain the most in terms of reduced morbidity and mortality.

In addition to saving lives, the policy would also enhance productivity and improve Brazil’s human capital by fostering a healthier population. As public health improves, economic outcomes will follow, with fewer people burdened by chronic diseases and disabilities, particularly in vulnerable communities.

Seizing the Opportunity

The World Bank stresses that Brazil has a unique window of opportunity to enact this reform as part of its broader tax agenda. By implementing well-designed health taxes on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks, the country can not only save countless lives but also strengthen its public finances.

This strategic taxation policy, if adopted, would offer a dual benefit: improving public health while simultaneously boosting tax revenues. For Brazil, this means an opportunity to make lasting improvements to both the health and economic well-being of its citizens.

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024