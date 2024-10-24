UN Expert Condemns Israel’s Bombings of Financial Institution in Lebanon as Illegal

Israel’s recent bombings of a financial institution in Lebanon constitute illegal attacks on civilian objects under international humanitarian law, according to Ben Saul, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and counterterrorism. Saul emphasized that targeting economic or financial infrastructure is unlawful, even if such entities indirectly support military activities.

Israel had warned in advance that the strikes were intended to impair Hezbollah’s economic capabilities during and after the conflict. However, Saul pointed out that, under international law, only military objectives that directly contribute to combat operations can be targeted. Civilian entities, such as financial institutions, do not meet this criterion.

Saul warned that such actions blur the distinction between civilian objects and military targets, risking a “total war” scenario that undermines civilian protections and violates the right to life. He further stated that international counter-terrorism law does not justify military strikes on alleged terrorist financing, calling for lawful administrative and legal measures instead.

As violence continues to escalate in the region, Saul urged all parties to cease fire immediately to safeguard civilian lives and restore peace.