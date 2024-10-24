Left Menu

Seamless Travel: Singapore's Passport-Free Immigration Revolution

Singapore has launched a passport-less immigration clearance system at Changi Airport, using facial and iris recognition. This initiative aims to streamline arrival and departure for residents and foreign visitors. The move has significantly reduced clearance time and will extend to Marina Bay Cruise Centre by December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:24 IST
In a bid to streamline airport operations, Singapore has introduced passport-free immigration clearance at Changi Airport, officials confirmed on Thursday. This new system utilizes facial and iris biometrics for Singapore residents and arriving foreign visitors.

While children under six cannot use the automated lanes, the biometric system aims to significantly cut clearance times for the majority of passengers. Senior Assistant Commissioner Alan Koo from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority announced that the initiative has decreased average clearance time by 60%.

The biometric clearance, in effect since September 30, will be expanded to the Marina Bay Cruise Centre by December, as per reports from Channel News Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

