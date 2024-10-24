Kolkata Airport Braces for Cyclone Dana: Safety Measures in Full Swing

As Cyclone Dana looms, the Kolkata airport is ramping up safety measures to protect people, planes, and infrastructure. The airport will suspend all flight operations for 15 hours, starting from 6 pm on Thursday, to mitigate risks associated with the incoming cyclone.

According to airport Director Dr. Pravat Ranjan Beuria, terminal doors will be sealed and parked aircraft will be secured. Aerobridges will be retracted and ladders tied together to prevent storm-induced movements. Vehicles and equipment on the airside will be relocated to prevent potential damage.

Authorities are working closely with airlines to ensure safety protocols are strictly followed. Pumps are on standby to address potential waterlogging, and preparations are underway to ensure the pathway to the airport remains clear once flights resume at 9 am on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)