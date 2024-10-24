Left Menu

Kolkata Airport Braces for Cyclone Dana: Safety Measures in Full Swing

Ahead of Cyclone Dana, Kolkata airport is implementing safety measures including flight suspension, sealing terminal entries, securing aircraft, retracting aerobridges, and clearing debris risks to protect against the impending storm impacts. The suspension will last for 15 hours, aligning with anticipated extreme weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:09 IST
Kolkata Airport Braces for Cyclone Dana: Safety Measures in Full Swing
tropical cyclones Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

As Cyclone Dana looms, the Kolkata airport is ramping up safety measures to protect people, planes, and infrastructure. The airport will suspend all flight operations for 15 hours, starting from 6 pm on Thursday, to mitigate risks associated with the incoming cyclone.

According to airport Director Dr. Pravat Ranjan Beuria, terminal doors will be sealed and parked aircraft will be secured. Aerobridges will be retracted and ladders tied together to prevent storm-induced movements. Vehicles and equipment on the airside will be relocated to prevent potential damage.

Authorities are working closely with airlines to ensure safety protocols are strictly followed. Pumps are on standby to address potential waterlogging, and preparations are underway to ensure the pathway to the airport remains clear once flights resume at 9 am on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024