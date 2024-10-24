Left Menu

Adani Wilmar's Flourishing Fiscal: A Surge in Edible Oil and FMCG Revenues

Adani Wilmar Ltd reported a Rs 311.02 crore net profit in Q2, improving from a Rs 130.73 crore loss the previous year. This growth stems from a rise in total income and strong performances in edible oils and FMCG segments, due to stable oil prices and increased consumer trust.

Edible oil giant Adani Wilmar Ltd announced a remarkable turnaround with a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.02 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal, highlighting significant gains compared to a net loss of Rs 130.73 crore in the same period last year.

This uplift is fueled by a rise in total income to Rs 14,565.30 crore from Rs 12,331.20 crore, reflecting robust growth in both edible oils and Food & FMCG segments. Adani Wilmar, a joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar, credits stable oil prices as a key factor in maintaining strong profitability.

MD & CEO Angshu Mallick emphasized the company's strategic investments in branding and retail penetration, particularly spotlighting the success of the 'Fortune' brand. They aim to expand further into the packaged food market, with ongoing efforts to diversify their product range, driving the overall business to Rs 5,800 crore on an LTM basis.

Latest News

