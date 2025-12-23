Controversy Brews Over UDF's New Allies

Senior Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran has expressed reservations regarding the UDF's decision to welcome more allies, pointing out the challenges in fulfilling their political expectations.

This decision, encompassing parties like the Trinamool Congress led by P V Anvar and the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party helmed by C K Janu, has ignited debates within UDF ranks over their inclusion's feasibility.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has asserted that, following comprehensive deliberations, the UDF will be strengthened with a clear stance on future alliances, reflecting on lessons learned from past experiences.