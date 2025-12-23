Controversy Brews Over UDF's New Allies
Senior Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran voiced concerns over new party inclusions within Kerala's UDF, citing difficulties in meeting their demands. UDF's decision to include Trinamool Congress, JRP, and Kerala Kamaraj Congress has sparked internal debates, leading to fresh strategies for upcoming elections and questions about political credibility.
Senior Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran has expressed reservations regarding the UDF's decision to welcome more allies, pointing out the challenges in fulfilling their political expectations.
This decision, encompassing parties like the Trinamool Congress led by P V Anvar and the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party helmed by C K Janu, has ignited debates within UDF ranks over their inclusion's feasibility.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has asserted that, following comprehensive deliberations, the UDF will be strengthened with a clear stance on future alliances, reflecting on lessons learned from past experiences.