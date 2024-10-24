Tesla's Forecast Fuels Stock Market Rebound

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded on Thursday, driven by Tesla's optimistic sales forecast that rejuvenated investor confidence following a market downturn the previous day. Tesla's shares surged nearly 16.7% as it delivered robust third-quarter profits and projected a 20% to 30% sales growth for the coming year, injecting over $100 billion into its market valuation.

This positive sentiment propelled the Consumer Discretionary sector to a leading position within the S&P 500's 11 sectors, showcasing a 2.4% rise. Other growth stocks, such as Nvidia and Meta, also reaped the benefits, posting slight gains. On the contrary, the Materials sector faced challenges, with Newmont dragging it down by 1% due to higher costs and lower output in Nevada that missed profit expectations.

Boeing's shares fell following the rejection of its contract offer by factory workers, extending a strike, while Honeywell's lower-than-expected sales forecast contributed to Dow losses. Despite these hurdles, Wall Street's attention remains on earnings reports and economic indicators, with a substantial portion of S&P 500 companies surpassing earnings estimates.

