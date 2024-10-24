India's Triumph at WorldSkills 2024: A Leap Towards Global Skilling Excellence

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State for Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Education, honored the Indian winners of the WorldSkills 2024 competition held in Lyon, France, calling their success a critical step in India's journey to becoming the skill capital of the world.

Chaudhary emphasized that the victorious streak reflects India's robust skill development ecosystem. He also feted eight Paralympians, acknowledging their achievements at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, where India's team secured 29 medals against substantial challenges.

With successes in sectors such as Patisserie and Confectionery and Renewable Energy, India's performance amid stiff global competition highlights the country's enhanced stature in skills and innovation, noted Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC.

(With inputs from agencies.)