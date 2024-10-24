GeM Expands Reach with Sikkim MoU for Enhanced Procurement

The commerce ministry declared on Thursday that the Government e Marketplace (GeM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the state of Sikkim. This initiative aims to increase the adoption of the GeM portal for public procurement purposes within Sikkim.

The agreement marks a significant milestone as GeM now extends its coverage to all states and union territories across India. The move is part of broader efforts to streamline procurement processes and enhance accessibility for government departments.

Currently, 3,078 sellers from Sikkim are onboarded on the GeM platform, out of which 2,720 are micro sellers. This initiative is set to provide a more efficient procurement avenue for Sikkim's government buyer departments in acquiring goods and services.

