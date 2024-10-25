Left Menu

Unyielding Strike: Boeing's Machinists Demand Fair Deal

The White House is pushing for Boeing and a machinists' union to negotiate a resolution after they rejected Boeing's contract proposal. Despite the strike halting production and Boeing planning job cuts, workers demand a 40% wage increase and defined-benefit pensions. The union remains ready for further talks.

Updated: 25-10-2024 04:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 04:17 IST
Tensions continue to mount between Boeing and its labor force, as the White House steps in to urge progress in negotiations with the machinists' union. This follows the rejection of Boeing's latest contract proposal by 64% of the workers.

Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su has been actively engaging with both parties, even visiting Seattle twice last week to facilitate discussions. The strike, which began September 13, has significantly affected production lines, including the 737 MAX, 767, and 777 programs.

Workers demand a 40% pay rise and the restoration of defined-benefit pensions, while Boeing faces financial strain, prompting plans for job cuts and seeking $15 billion from investors to maintain its credit rating. The situation continues to unfold with union leaders ready to resume talks.

