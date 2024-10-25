DPIIT Partners with HCLSoftware to Boost India’s Startup Manufacturing Ecosystem

On October 23, 2024, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced a strategic partnership with HCLSoftware, a global leader in software solutions, at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi. This collaboration is a key part of DPIIT's Manufacturing Incubation Initiative, designed to transform India’s startup manufacturing landscape by fostering a robust ecosystem where corporate entities support and incubate manufacturing startups.

Empowering Startups through HCL SYNC Program

Startups participating in this initiative will gain access to the HCL SYNC program, which will facilitate global market exposure, allowing them to showcase their innovative products and services to an international audience. This collaboration represents a significant advancement in the Indian manufacturing sector and aligns with the nation’s ambition to become a national production hub.

The initiative aims to achieve several critical objectives, including:

Development of Indian Intellectual Property: Encouraging startups to create unique products and solutions tailored specifically for the Indian market.

Improving Product Quality: Providing startups with the tools, technologies, and expertise necessary to produce world-class products that meet international standards.

Building a Robust Manufacturing Ecosystem: Establishing a network of interconnected startups and suppliers that can support the entire manufacturing value chain.

Statements from DPIIT Officials

Mr. Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary of DPIIT, emphasized the importance of this partnership in establishing a sustainable manufacturing ecosystem. He noted that HCLSoftware’s commitment to supporting startups aligns with DPIIT’s vision of nurturing innovation and empowering Indian businesses to strengthen their presence on the global stage. He reaffirmed DPIIT’s dedication to fostering and promoting India’s manufacturing ecosystem through initiatives like Startup India, which has already seen over 80 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with various industry stakeholders.

Focus on Digital Transformation

Dr. Sumeet K. Jarangal, Director of Startup India, highlighted that the primary goal of this collaboration is to boost the manufacturing sector by empowering startups with advanced digital technologies and facilitating access to global markets. He emphasized HCLSoftware's role in providing comprehensive support to startups throughout their journey—from design and development to sales and marketing—utilizing digital manufacturing and aftermarket solutions.

Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer at HCLSoftware, remarked that this partnership represents a crucial step in India's manufacturing evolution. He reiterated HCLSoftware's commitment to equipping startups with essential tools and support to foster innovation and stimulate economic growth. Kumar stated that the collaboration would significantly contribute to India’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse.

Impact on 'Make in India' Initiative

This strategic partnership is poised to significantly enhance the realization of India’s 'Make in India' initiative, positioning the nation as a competitive player in the global manufacturing arena. By creating an environment conducive to innovation and collaboration, DPIIT and HCLSoftware aim to elevate Indian startups and accelerate their growth in the manufacturing sector, ultimately benefiting the economy and creating job opportunities across the country.