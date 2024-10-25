Ceinsys and Autodesk Pave the Way for Future AEC Innovations in Mumbai

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Ceinsys Tech Limited and Autodesk hosted an exclusive event titled 'Transformations Through Innovation in AEC Technology' in Mumbai, showcasing the future of the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry. The event drew key stakeholders and industry leaders who gathered to discuss the transformative advancements shaping the field.

Attendees were treated to a series of presentations and panel discussions that highlighted emerging industry trends and technological solutions. Among the speakers was Tarun Bisht, Vice President of Ceinsys, who stressed the critical role of technology in modernizing AEC practices. 'At Ceinsys, our goal is to provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions that drive better decision-making and operational efficiency,' he remarked. 'Our commitment to innovation connects us with industry pioneers to collaboratively enhance AEC processes.'

One of the event's standout sessions was a panel discussion on the 'Future of the AEC Industry,' in which Nikhil Bagalkotkar, Director of Tech Sales for AEC - APAC at Autodesk, underscored the significance of digital transformation. 'BIM and Digital Twins are revolutionizing how we design, build, and manage infrastructure,' stated Bagalkotkar, emphasizing Autodesk's commitment to advancing digital solutions that boost productivity and sustainability. Also featured were presentations on Ceinsys' innovative geospatial and smart city solutions, underscoring technology's vital role in promoting sustainable urban development and asset management.

