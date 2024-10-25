Cyclone Dana Disrupts Transport: Kolkata Airport and Rail Services Resume
Transport in West Bengal was temporarily halted due to Cyclone Dana, with flight and train services resuming Friday morning. Kolkata's airport was shut down from Thursday but reopened sooner than expected as the cyclone passed. Various train services were also affected, with operations gradually returning to normal.
Kolkata Airport resumed flight operations Friday morning following the landfall of Cyclone Dana in neighboring Odisha. The suspension, originally set to end later in the day, was lifted earlier due to favorable weather conditions. The first departing flight was IndiGo's Kolkata-Imphal route at 8:40 am.
Operations were halted from Thursday, with the AAI confirming that Vistara from Delhi was the first to land post-resumption. Authorities noted that no damage occurred, allowing services to restart seamlessly. Train services under the Eastern Railway also recommenced at 10 am in Sealdah's south section, post-cancellation.
In precaution against Cyclone Dana, over 170 trains were canceled by the South Eastern Railway. Meanwhile, Eastern Railway suspended many suburban services. The severe cyclonic storm brought heavy rains and winds, affecting operations, but no major damage was reported.
