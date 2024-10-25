Left Menu

Cyclone Dana Disrupts Transport: Kolkata Airport and Rail Services Resume

Transport in West Bengal was temporarily halted due to Cyclone Dana, with flight and train services resuming Friday morning. Kolkata's airport was shut down from Thursday but reopened sooner than expected as the cyclone passed. Various train services were also affected, with operations gradually returning to normal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:37 IST
Cyclone Dana Disrupts Transport: Kolkata Airport and Rail Services Resume
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Airport resumed flight operations Friday morning following the landfall of Cyclone Dana in neighboring Odisha. The suspension, originally set to end later in the day, was lifted earlier due to favorable weather conditions. The first departing flight was IndiGo's Kolkata-Imphal route at 8:40 am.

Operations were halted from Thursday, with the AAI confirming that Vistara from Delhi was the first to land post-resumption. Authorities noted that no damage occurred, allowing services to restart seamlessly. Train services under the Eastern Railway also recommenced at 10 am in Sealdah's south section, post-cancellation.

In precaution against Cyclone Dana, over 170 trains were canceled by the South Eastern Railway. Meanwhile, Eastern Railway suspended many suburban services. The severe cyclonic storm brought heavy rains and winds, affecting operations, but no major damage was reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024