Cyclone Dana Disrupts Transport: Kolkata Airport and Rail Services Resume

Kolkata Airport resumed flight operations Friday morning following the landfall of Cyclone Dana in neighboring Odisha. The suspension, originally set to end later in the day, was lifted earlier due to favorable weather conditions. The first departing flight was IndiGo's Kolkata-Imphal route at 8:40 am.

Operations were halted from Thursday, with the AAI confirming that Vistara from Delhi was the first to land post-resumption. Authorities noted that no damage occurred, allowing services to restart seamlessly. Train services under the Eastern Railway also recommenced at 10 am in Sealdah's south section, post-cancellation.

In precaution against Cyclone Dana, over 170 trains were canceled by the South Eastern Railway. Meanwhile, Eastern Railway suspended many suburban services. The severe cyclonic storm brought heavy rains and winds, affecting operations, but no major damage was reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)