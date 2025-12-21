Elephants on Track: Train Services Halted in South Eastern Railway
Half a dozen passenger trains will be cancelled from December 22-24 under South Eastern Railway's Chakradharpur division. A herd of elephants near the tracks has prompted the cancellations to ensure safety, causing traffic congestion and train delays in the region.
A significant number of passenger trains will be canceled for three days starting December 22 in the Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway due to elephant activities.
According to South Eastern Railway officials, Memu train services will be unavailable from December 22 to 24 to ensure the safety of both passengers and wildlife.
The elephants' movement has been reported near rail tracks between Chakradharpur and Jharsuguda, causing slowed train operations and subsequent delays, as confirmed by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Aditya Choudhary.
