India Leads Global Digital Revolution Through DPIs

India, under its G20 Presidency, is driving the global conversation on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), emphasizing its role as a voice for the Global South. A DPI Roundtable hosted by Primus Partners and iSPIRT highlighted India's leadership, its impact on businesses through India Stack, and international cooperation opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:57 IST
iSPIRT and Primus Partners Lead Roundtable on Global DPI Expansion. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi: India has emerged as a leader in the digital public infrastructure sector, following unanimous consensus on its importance during the country's G20 Presidency. The advancement positions India as a key voice of the Global South, advocating for stronger international collaboration and representation.

In an effort to continue momentum in this field, Primus Partners, alongside iSPIRT, hosted a roundtable to discuss the potential of India's DPI solutions. Key figures including senior bureaucrats, diplomats, and industry leaders attended, all contributing to discussions on how DPI can lead inclusive and scalable infrastructure growth globally.

Highlighting India's rapid progress in digital infrastructure, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant remarked on the country's pivotal role in equitable development. The event also focused on how India Stack is revolutionizing business operations and enhancing access to financial services, while underlining the significance of global partnerships in achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

