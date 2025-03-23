Left Menu

Viksit Bharat: Pioneering India's Path to Sustainable Development by 2047

The Bharat Economic Forum's Viksit Bharat initiative aims to transform India into a developed nation by 2047 through a human-centric development model. Incorporating influencers, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers, the initiative emphasizes sustainability, inclusivity, and collective responsibility among India's 1.4 billion citizens.

Bharat Economic Forum launches Viksit Bharat: Dialogue and Action to propel India's development vision by 2047 (Image: Organiser). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharat Economic Forum has unveiled its flagship initiative, Viksit Bharat: Dialogue & Action, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India as a developed nation by 2047. The program advocates for a human-centric economic model, focusing on personal advancement, national growth, sustainability, and inclusivity.

The initiative categorizes dialogues into four sections: Influencers for Viksit Bharat, spotlighting thought leaders; Entrepreneurs for Viksit Bharat, encouraging scalable innovations; Investors for Viksit Bharat, engaging venture capitalists; and Policymakers for Viksit Bharat, facilitating collaboration for sustainable development. The launch event comprised short pitches, roundtable discussions, and the Bharat Economic Forum Podcast, creating a dynamic platform for actionable insights.

Manish Patel, the founding chairman of Bharat Economic Forum, stressed the importance of collective action by India's 1.4 billion citizens. He asserted, 'Viksit Bharat is more than an initiative; it's a movement empowering every Indian to contribute to a sustainable, financially independent India.' Additional speakers, including Shirish Chandra Agrawal, Sampat Saraswat, and Padma Sundaram Verma, highlighted the necessity of environmental sustainability, infrastructure development, and climate action.

The Bharat Economic Forum serves as a crucial platform for shaping India's economic strategies and development policies, striving for an inclusive and sustainable future. (ANI)

