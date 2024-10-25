Railway Safety Initiative Targets High-Risk Interlocking Points

The Railway Board is conducting a significant 15-day safety drive starting October 23, focused on inspecting interlocking points and crossings across India's railway network.

This action follows a collision in Tamil Nadu and aims to scrutinize past derailments and rectify deficiencies in the signaling systems to avert future mishaps.

An incident involving freight and passenger train collision triggered the initiative. The board has directed comprehensive audits, including monitoring interlocking points' behavior and ensuring the availability of components, with reports due by November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)