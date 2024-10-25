Left Menu

DLF's Dramatic Profit Surge: A Real Estate Triumph

DLF, India's largest real estate firm by market capitalisation, reported a significant increase in net profit, reaching Rs 1,381.08 crore in Q2 2024-25 due to strong demand for luxury properties. Total income also rose by 48%, showcasing robust growth in both development and leasing sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:09 IST
DLF, the country's most prominent real estate company by market capitalisation, reported a remarkable jump in net profit. The company's consolidated net profit soared to Rs 1,381.08 crore during the September quarter, doubling from the previous year's Rs 622.78 crore. This surge comes amidst a burgeoning demand for luxury properties.

The real estate giant witnessed a 48% rise in total income, recording Rs 2,180.83 crore in the July-September period of the 2024-25 fiscal year. This is a significant increase from the Rs 1,476.42 crore reported in the same period last year, as per a regulatory filing.

In the first half of this fiscal year, DLF's net profit jumped to Rs 2,026.69 crore from Rs 1,149.78 crore compared to the previous year's period. The company's total income for the April to September timeframe also grew to Rs 3,910.65 crore, reflecting its strong foothold in developing and leasing luxury residential and commercial properties.

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

