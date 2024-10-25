DLF's Dramatic Profit Surge: A Real Estate Triumph

DLF, the country's most prominent real estate company by market capitalisation, reported a remarkable jump in net profit. The company's consolidated net profit soared to Rs 1,381.08 crore during the September quarter, doubling from the previous year's Rs 622.78 crore. This surge comes amidst a burgeoning demand for luxury properties.

The real estate giant witnessed a 48% rise in total income, recording Rs 2,180.83 crore in the July-September period of the 2024-25 fiscal year. This is a significant increase from the Rs 1,476.42 crore reported in the same period last year, as per a regulatory filing.

In the first half of this fiscal year, DLF's net profit jumped to Rs 2,026.69 crore from Rs 1,149.78 crore compared to the previous year's period. The company's total income for the April to September timeframe also grew to Rs 3,910.65 crore, reflecting its strong foothold in developing and leasing luxury residential and commercial properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)