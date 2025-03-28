CGST and Income Tax Offices Remain Open for Fiscal Year-End Push

In a significant move to ensure the timely completion of fiscal obligations, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has declared that Central GST field offices will stay open from March 29 to 31, 2025.

This decision follows a similar directive issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes, underscoring the need to finalize pending departmental work by the end of the financial year on March 31.

The maintenance of operational status despite weekends and the potential occurrence of Eid-al-Fitr highlights the urgency attached to this period, with March 31 marking the deadline for filing updated income tax returns for the 2023-24 assessment year.

(With inputs from agencies.)