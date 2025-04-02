GeM Powers Government Hiring: 1 Million Resources Procured This Fiscal Year

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has successfully enabled the hiring of over 1 million manpower resources this fiscal year, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The platform is lauded for providing a smooth solution to government agencies seeking outsourced manpower.

The platform hosts over 33,000 service providers, allowing buyers to hire manpower for both skilled and unskilled positions. Roles such as Security Personnel, Horticulture Staff, and Data Entry Operators are available, ensuring diverse recruitment choices based on criteria like wages and experience.

Ajay Bhadoo, CEO of GeM, emphasized the platform's digital prowess in simplifying procurement processes for government bodies while maintaining labor compliance. The ministry highlighted this milestone as a testament to GeM's commitment to fostering transparency and efficiency in public procurement.

(With inputs from agencies.)