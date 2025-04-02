GeM Powers Government Hiring: 1 Million Resources Procured This Fiscal Year
The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has reached a significant achievement by facilitating the recruitment of over 1 million manpower resources for government organizations in the 2024-25 fiscal year. This digital platform simplifies hiring with its vast service portfolio while ensuring legal compliance and transparency in public procurement.
- Country:
- India
The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has successfully enabled the hiring of over 1 million manpower resources this fiscal year, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The platform is lauded for providing a smooth solution to government agencies seeking outsourced manpower.
The platform hosts over 33,000 service providers, allowing buyers to hire manpower for both skilled and unskilled positions. Roles such as Security Personnel, Horticulture Staff, and Data Entry Operators are available, ensuring diverse recruitment choices based on criteria like wages and experience.
Ajay Bhadoo, CEO of GeM, emphasized the platform's digital prowess in simplifying procurement processes for government bodies while maintaining labor compliance. The ministry highlighted this milestone as a testament to GeM's commitment to fostering transparency and efficiency in public procurement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Encourages Dialogue on Poll Data Transparency
Supreme Court Weighs In on Voter Turnout Data Transparency
ECI Pushes for Voter ID-Aadhaar Integration to Boost Electoral Transparency
Democrats Demand Transparency Over Trump Administration's DOGE Activities
Digital Governance Revolutionizes India’s Transparency Landscape