Mumbai Airport's Passenger Surge: A Snapshot of Growth

In a significant development, passenger traffic at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport surged by a notable 5.3% year-on-year, totaling 26.68 million travelers from April to September of the current fiscal year. Sources attribute this growth to increased international travel activity.

Ranked as the second busiest airport in India after Delhi's IGIA, Mumbai Airport adeptly managed 25.33 million passengers during the initial six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. The international passenger segment notably soared by 11%, while domestic travel experienced a moderate 3% uptick.

Furthermore, the airport oversaw 163,973 air traffic movements during this period, marking a 3% increase over last year. The facility also recorded its highest single-day traffic on September 28, 2023, as 164,617 passengers passed through its gates, affirming the airport's crucial role in national and international aviation.

