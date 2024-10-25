Left Menu

Mumbai Airport's Passenger Surge: A Snapshot of Growth

Passenger traffic at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport increased by 5.3% year-on-year, reaching 26.68 million from April to September. The international segment grew significantly by 11%, while domestic traffic saw a 3% rise. The airport handled 163,973 air traffic movements, showcasing its ongoing growth and significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:07 IST
Mumbai Airport's Passenger Surge: A Snapshot of Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, passenger traffic at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport surged by a notable 5.3% year-on-year, totaling 26.68 million travelers from April to September of the current fiscal year. Sources attribute this growth to increased international travel activity.

Ranked as the second busiest airport in India after Delhi's IGIA, Mumbai Airport adeptly managed 25.33 million passengers during the initial six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. The international passenger segment notably soared by 11%, while domestic travel experienced a moderate 3% uptick.

Furthermore, the airport oversaw 163,973 air traffic movements during this period, marking a 3% increase over last year. The facility also recorded its highest single-day traffic on September 28, 2023, as 164,617 passengers passed through its gates, affirming the airport's crucial role in national and international aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024