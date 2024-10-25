Left Menu

IndiGo Expands Horizons: New Destinations and Business Class Launch

IndiGo will introduce flights to five international destinations, including Malaysia, this fiscal year and plans to offer business class on over 40 aircraft across 12 metro routes by 2025. Despite setbacks like grounded planes and high fuel costs, the airline remains determined to expand its service offerings.

IndiGo, India's largest airline, is set to broaden its international reach with new services to five destinations, including two in Malaysia, by the end of this fiscal year.

The airline, which operates a fleet of over 400 aircraft with more than 2,100 daily flights, will also introduce business class seating on the Delhi-Mumbai route next month.

Despite financial challenges, including a net loss of Rs 986.7 crore in the September quarter, IndiGo plans to equip over 40 planes with business class for 12 metro routes by 2025, underlining its commitment to expanding both its market and service portfolio.

