IndiGo Expands Horizons: New Destinations and Business Class Launch

IndiGo, India's largest airline, is set to broaden its international reach with new services to five destinations, including two in Malaysia, by the end of this fiscal year.

The airline, which operates a fleet of over 400 aircraft with more than 2,100 daily flights, will also introduce business class seating on the Delhi-Mumbai route next month.

Despite financial challenges, including a net loss of Rs 986.7 crore in the September quarter, IndiGo plans to equip over 40 planes with business class for 12 metro routes by 2025, underlining its commitment to expanding both its market and service portfolio.

