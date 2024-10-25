Left Menu

Record-Breaking Northern Railway Special Trains Boost Festive Travel

Northern Railway announces 3,144 special train trips from October 1 to November 30 to accommodate festive travel for passengers. Key destinations include UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Assam, with significant increases in berths and trains compared to last year. Security and crowd management upgrades are also planned at key stations.

Record-Breaking Northern Railway Special Trains Boost Festive Travel
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Railway is set to facilitate the festive journeys of thousands by announcing a record-breaking 3,144 special train services between October 1 and November 30. This initiative primarily targets travelers heading east towards states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Assam.

The plan includes 195 trips focused on the Diwali and Chhat festival periods, dramatically increasing from last year's 138 trips. Notably, the service will add 65 trains per day from Delhi during the peak 13-day period, offering an additional 1.20 lakh berths. On top of special trains, existing services will make 123 extra trips along with supplementary coaches.

Railway stations in New Delhi will also see reinforced security measures and crowd management strategies. Deployments include dog squads, baggage scanners, and specially designated zones for unreserved passengers. Additional staff and amenities, such as temporary waiting areas and first aid facilities, ensure smooth operations amidst the festive rush.

(With inputs from agencies.)

