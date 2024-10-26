India-Germany Partnership Poised to Bridge Skilled Labour Gap

In a bid to address the skilled labor shortage in Germany, young educated Indians are emerging as crucial contributors to the workforce, fostering mutually advantageous relations between the two countries.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, during her visit to India, emphasized the potential for this partnership to create a ‘win-win-win’ situation, not just for India and Germany, but also for the young aspirants seeking employment abroad.

Following the seventh India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, both nations are committed to implementing the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement, aiming to streamline fair and legal labor migration while safeguarding workers' rights.

