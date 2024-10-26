Drive Your Dreams: CARS24 Grand Carnival Sale Revolutionizes Car Buying

CARS24 is launching the Grand Carnival Sale, offering unprecedented deals and perks on second-hand cars to make the dream of car ownership a reality for many. Scheduled from October 25 to November 1, the sale presents a chance to snag high-quality preloved vehicles at unbeatable prices.

The campaign goes beyond mere transactions, with collaborations across various sectors including travel, tech, and fashion. Customers can expect benefits like complimentary hotel stays and discounts on electronics, flight tickets, and digital gold. Each collaboration adds to the overall experience, elevating more than just the act of buying a car.

CARS24's Chief Marketing Officer, Gajendra Jangid, notes that the event is about celebrating milestones and offering customers memorable festive experiences. The initiative ensures a unique blend of value and experience, making each car purchase more than just a simple exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)