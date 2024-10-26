Left Menu

Navigating the Beauty Boom: Nykaa's Strategic Focus on Customer-Centric Growth

Nykaa is focusing on its core business of beauty and fashion, steering clear of the quick commerce model prevalent in grocery delivery. Founder Falguni Nayar emphasized Nykaa's commitment to improving delivery timelines and expanding network reach, rather than jumping into the fast-paced grocery segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nykaa's founder and CEO, Falguni Nayar, confirmed in a recent interview that the company is unwavering in its focus on beauty and fashion, deliberately opting out of the burgeoning quick commerce market that encompasses groceries and daily-use items.

Nayar stressed that Nykaa's strategy centers around enhancing delivery times and expanding its network to stay closer to customers, rather than exploring the super-speedy deliveries offered by quick commerce platforms.

Despite growing competition, Nykaa remains committed to its original mission, bringing international and domestic beauty brands to Indian consumers on its vertical platforms, while also supporting an omnichannel retail approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

