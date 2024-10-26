Navigating the Beauty Boom: Nykaa's Strategic Focus on Customer-Centric Growth

Nykaa's founder and CEO, Falguni Nayar, confirmed in a recent interview that the company is unwavering in its focus on beauty and fashion, deliberately opting out of the burgeoning quick commerce market that encompasses groceries and daily-use items.

Nayar stressed that Nykaa's strategy centers around enhancing delivery times and expanding its network to stay closer to customers, rather than exploring the super-speedy deliveries offered by quick commerce platforms.

Despite growing competition, Nykaa remains committed to its original mission, bringing international and domestic beauty brands to Indian consumers on its vertical platforms, while also supporting an omnichannel retail approach.

