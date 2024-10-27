Left Menu

Hyatt’s Ambitious Expansion Plan: Doubling Presence in India

Hyatt Hotels Corporation aims to double its presence in India, planning to reach 100 hotels in the next five to six years. This move capitalizes on India's expanding travel and hospitality market and aligns with the company's strategic growth initiatives. New brand introductions are also on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 10:31 IST
Hyatt’s Ambitious Expansion Plan: Doubling Presence in India
  • Country:
  • India

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is gearing up for a significant expansion in India, aiming to double its number of properties to reach 100 hotels within the next five to six years. According to Sunjae Sharma, Managing Director of Hyatt Hotels Corporation for India & Southwest Asia, this move is part of a strategic initiative to harness opportunities in one of Hyatt's top growth markets.

The company's plans include introducing more global brands from its portfolio into the Indian market. With already having the third largest Hyatt portfolio outside the Americas and China, the company is set to expand with its legacy brands and new introductions, including launching the 'Grand Showroom' at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai to meet growing demand.

Hyatt is optimistic about India's potential, driven by booming travel, hospitality, luxury, and wellness industries. The company aims to further strengthen its presence in the region by building on its 'loyalty, luxury, leisure, lifestyle, and wellness' strategy in response to evolving consumer preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024