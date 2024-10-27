Hyatt’s Ambitious Expansion Plan: Doubling Presence in India
Hyatt Hotels Corporation aims to double its presence in India, planning to reach 100 hotels in the next five to six years. This move capitalizes on India's expanding travel and hospitality market and aligns with the company's strategic growth initiatives. New brand introductions are also on the horizon.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation is gearing up for a significant expansion in India, aiming to double its number of properties to reach 100 hotels within the next five to six years. According to Sunjae Sharma, Managing Director of Hyatt Hotels Corporation for India & Southwest Asia, this move is part of a strategic initiative to harness opportunities in one of Hyatt's top growth markets.
The company's plans include introducing more global brands from its portfolio into the Indian market. With already having the third largest Hyatt portfolio outside the Americas and China, the company is set to expand with its legacy brands and new introductions, including launching the 'Grand Showroom' at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai to meet growing demand.
Hyatt is optimistic about India's potential, driven by booming travel, hospitality, luxury, and wellness industries. The company aims to further strengthen its presence in the region by building on its 'loyalty, luxury, leisure, lifestyle, and wellness' strategy in response to evolving consumer preferences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
