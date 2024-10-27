RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Honored with A+ Grade in Global Finance Report

Shaktikanta Das, the esteemed Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), received top honors on October 26, securing the A+ grade in the Central Bank Report Cards 2024 for the second year running. The accolade, awarded by Global Finance in Washington D.C., highlights Das's exceptional stewardship as India's apex bank navigates intricate economic hurdles.

In a post shared on social media platform X, the RBI announced, "Governor @DasShaktikanta received the award for A+ grade in Central Bank Report Cards 2024, for the second consecutive year. Presented by Global Finance at an event held today in Washington DC, USA." Initiated in 1994, the Central Bank Report Cards annually evaluate central bank governors from nearly 100 prominent regions and include international organizations such as the European Union and various central banks across Africa and the Caribbean.

Assessments use a grading scale from "A+" to "F", evaluating performance in key areas including inflation control, economic growth, currency stability, and interest rate management. An "A" signifies outstanding achievement, while an "F" indicates a clear failure. Global Finance, established in 1987 and headquartered in New York, boasts a 50,000 strong readership across 193 countries and is targeted towards influential corporate and financial decision-makers.

