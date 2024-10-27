Mizoram's Highway Project: Resolving Compensation Hurdles

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma is optimistic about the imminent commencement of the widening work on critical national highways, NH-6 and NH-306. According to Lalduhoma, issues related to compensation are soon to be resolved as the central government is expected to disburse Rs 1,190 crore. The national highway serves as Mizoram's primary connection to the rest of India via Assam.

The plan to expand the highways into four lanes was approved years ago but stalled due to disputes over land ownership and forest clearances. After a recent visit to the national capital and consultations with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Lalduhoma said that compensation agreements have been reached.

Both the Mizoram state forest department and landowners are set to receive compensation, with Rs 90 crore earmarked for the forest department and Rs 1,100 crore for the landowners. This settlement seeks to resolve longstanding claims from both sides, facilitating the highway project's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)