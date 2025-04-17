Sports Highlights: New Appointments, Legal Battles, and Player Moves

In a significant shake-up, the New Orleans Pelicans have appointed Hall of Famer Joe Dumars as executive vice president of basketball operations, replacing David Griffin after a disappointing season.

Meanwhile, during a tense game between the Mets and Twins, umpire Hunter Wendelstedt was injured by a line drive; he is currently undergoing concussion tests.

The Minnesota Twins have also made a key roster move by acquiring infielder Jonah Bride from the Marlins, signaling a focus on strengthening their lineup for the ongoing season.

The sports world is also witnessing legal tensions as NFL draft prospect Isaiah Bond has filed a lawsuit against a woman for false accusations, intensifying debates surrounding athlete conduct and media coverage.

On the baseball front, the New York Yankees are facing challenges with pitcher Luis Gil's recovery delaying his anticipated return, affecting their pitching strategy.

