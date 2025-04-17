Trump's Immigration and Policy Shifts Stir Legal Storms in the US
A series of legal challenges and policy announcements have emerged as the Trump administration takes action against foreign students, targets deportations, and makes budget and justice appointments. These moves, including a major budget cut proposal, have sparked reactions across the US legal and political landscape.
The Trump administration's recent measures are shaking the US legal and political scene. Foreign students are urgently seeking court interventions to halt deportations following a revocation of their visa rights. Rulings across numerous states are preventing these immediate actions, highlighting legal pushbacks to Trump's immigration agenda.
Meanwhile, the anticipated appointment of Jay Clayton as interim US attorney for the Southern District of New York is unfolding amidst broader appeals and judicial challenges. The US Justice Department is appealing a federal ruling against the Trump administration for allegedly violating deportation halts concerning Venezuelan nationals.
In a separate development, Trump's government faces lawsuits like the one in Maine over the participation of transgender athletes in sports, which underscores continued disputes over Title IX interpretations. These shifts echo broader administrative intentions, including a significant proposed budget cut for the Health Department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
