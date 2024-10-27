Left Menu

Railways Enforce Ticket Restrictions Amid Festive Rush

Railway authorities have temporarily restricted platform ticket sales at major stations to manage overcrowding during Diwali and Chhath Puja. The decision follows an incident at Bandra Terminus where nine people were injured. Additional unreserved trains will run to accommodate increased passenger demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:12 IST
  • India

In response to increased passenger traffic during the festive season, Central Railway and Western Railway have imposed temporary restrictions on platform ticket sales at major stations.

The move follows an incident early Sunday morning, when nine people were injured while rushing to board the Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express. In light of this, restrictions have been set at key stations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, and Kurla LTT for Central Railway, and Mumbai Central, Dadar, and Bandra Terminus for Western Railway.

These measures will remain effective until November 8, aimed at controlling crowding and ensuring smooth station operations. Despite the restrictions, senior citizens and those with medical needs will not be affected. Additionally, Central Railway has announced the addition of two unreserved trains between CSMT and Gorakhpur to address passenger demand during Diwali and Chhath festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

