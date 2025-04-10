Budget Stalemate: GOP Divided Over Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Tensions are running high in the US House as Republicans postponed a pivotal vote on their budget framework. The decision came after struggles to align conservative holdouts around President Donald Trump's key legislative priorities.

Speaker Mike Johnson faced resistance, most notably from the Freedom Caucus, despite his efforts to rally the party. "Don't doubt us," Johnson urged, emphasizing the stakes involved with the so-called "big, beautiful bill," central to Trump's agenda.

With the Republican party fractured, discussions continued late into the night. Conservatives called for deeper cuts to address rising deficits, causing a rift in proceedings. Ultimately, the GOP needs to bridge its differences to advance the budget plan, with potential nationwide impacts hanging in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)