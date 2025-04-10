Left Menu

Budget Stalemate: GOP Divided Over Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

US House Republicans postponed a vote on their budget framework due to disagreements among GOP conservatives over tax breaks and spending cuts. Speaker Mike Johnson aimed to unify the party around President Trump's agenda but faces pushback from the Freedom Caucus demanding more significant budget reductions.

Tensions are running high in the US House as Republicans postponed a pivotal vote on their budget framework. The decision came after struggles to align conservative holdouts around President Donald Trump's key legislative priorities.

Speaker Mike Johnson faced resistance, most notably from the Freedom Caucus, despite his efforts to rally the party. "Don't doubt us," Johnson urged, emphasizing the stakes involved with the so-called "big, beautiful bill," central to Trump's agenda.

With the Republican party fractured, discussions continued late into the night. Conservatives called for deeper cuts to address rising deficits, causing a rift in proceedings. Ultimately, the GOP needs to bridge its differences to advance the budget plan, with potential nationwide impacts hanging in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

