US Implements Social Media Monitoring for Antisemitic Activity in Immigration Processes

The Trump administration has announced a new policy to scrutinize antisemitic activity on social media and instances of physical harassment against Jewish people, using these as grounds to deny US immigration benefits. This sweeping move by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) intends to expand the conditions under which immigrants seeking benefits, such as lawful permanent residency, can be denied based on their online presence.

This announcement follows a recent Department of Homeland Security proposal to collect social media handles from applicants for US immigration benefits—a move prompted by an executive order from President Trump. The proposal has triggered concerns among immigration and free speech advocates about increased government surveillance of social media, potentially affecting individuals who are already residing legally in the country.

Despite the longstanding practice of social media monitoring by immigration officials, which began during the Obama administration, the recent initiative under Trump marks a significant intensification. As yet, there is no specific guidance on what constitutes 'antisemitism', and critics worry that the policy could unfairly target those involved in pro-Palestinian activities. The USCIS has yet to clarify the policy details, despite inquiries.

