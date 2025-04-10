Left Menu

US Implements Social Media Monitoring for Antisemitic Activity in Immigration Processes

The Trump administration will now consider antisemitic activity on social media and physical harassment of Jewish people as criteria for denying US immigration benefits. The policy also includes monitoring social media activities of immigrants applying for statuses like permanent residency and foreign students linked with antisemitic educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 06:08 IST
US Implements Social Media Monitoring for Antisemitic Activity in Immigration Processes
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has announced a new policy to scrutinize antisemitic activity on social media and instances of physical harassment against Jewish people, using these as grounds to deny US immigration benefits. This sweeping move by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) intends to expand the conditions under which immigrants seeking benefits, such as lawful permanent residency, can be denied based on their online presence.

This announcement follows a recent Department of Homeland Security proposal to collect social media handles from applicants for US immigration benefits—a move prompted by an executive order from President Trump. The proposal has triggered concerns among immigration and free speech advocates about increased government surveillance of social media, potentially affecting individuals who are already residing legally in the country.

Despite the longstanding practice of social media monitoring by immigration officials, which began during the Obama administration, the recent initiative under Trump marks a significant intensification. As yet, there is no specific guidance on what constitutes 'antisemitism', and critics worry that the policy could unfairly target those involved in pro-Palestinian activities. The USCIS has yet to clarify the policy details, despite inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025