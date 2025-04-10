Left Menu

Steven Banks Steps Down: Shift to Advocacy Amid Legal Firm Controversy

Steven Banks has resigned from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to focus on advocacy with the Coalition for the Homeless alongside the Legal Aid Society. His resignation follows a controversial deal between the firm and President Trump concerning an executive order challenging its business practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 06:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 06:14 IST
Steven Banks Steps Down: Shift to Advocacy Amid Legal Firm Controversy

Steven Banks, a prominent figure in the legal arena, has announced his resignation from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Banks, who previously served as New York City's social services commissioner, plans to refocus his efforts on advocacy work with the Coalition for the Homeless and the Legal Aid Society.

This move comes shortly after the Wall Street law firm secured an agreement with President Donald Trump, effectively lifting an executive order that had threatened its operations. As part of the settlement, Paul Weiss pledged $40 million worth of pro bono legal services for mutually agreed-upon community projects.

The resignation of Banks, 68, signals his return to grassroots legal advocacy. He expressed a desire to make a meaningful impact as his career winds down and has cited this as a pivotal time to be on the front lines of social justice issues he has championed since the early 1980s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025