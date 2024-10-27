Left Menu

Nepal Suspends Thai AirAsia Flights Over Airspace Breach

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has suspended Thai AirAsia's flights for entering Nepali airspace without permission. The flight, bound for Kathmandu, was held for an hour before receiving landing clearance. The airline's permits have been cancelled, although a special chartered landing was permitted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:16 IST
Nepal Suspends Thai AirAsia Flights Over Airspace Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has taken decisive action against Thai AirAsia for a breach of protocol, as the airline's airbus entered Nepali airspace without prior approval.

The disturbance unfolded on Sunday, as the Thailand-to-Kathmandu flight remained airborne over Nepal for nearly an hour before finally being permitted to land at Tribhuvan International Airport.

According to Gyanendra Bhul, spokesperson for CAAN, the flight operations of Thai AirAsia have been suspended indefinitely, and the role of the General Sales Agent in Nepal has been terminated as a result of this infraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024