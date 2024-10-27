Nepal Suspends Thai AirAsia Flights Over Airspace Breach

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has taken decisive action against Thai AirAsia for a breach of protocol, as the airline's airbus entered Nepali airspace without prior approval.

The disturbance unfolded on Sunday, as the Thailand-to-Kathmandu flight remained airborne over Nepal for nearly an hour before finally being permitted to land at Tribhuvan International Airport.

According to Gyanendra Bhul, spokesperson for CAAN, the flight operations of Thai AirAsia have been suspended indefinitely, and the role of the General Sales Agent in Nepal has been terminated as a result of this infraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)