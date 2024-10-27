Chaos at Bandra Station: Stampede Highlights Railway Safety Concerns

A chaotic stampede erupted at Mumbai's Bandra railway station early Sunday morning, resulting in injuries to at least ten individuals, according to civic officials. Crowds gathered to board a Gorakhpur-bound train for upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals.

The Western Railway reported only two injuries, though figures remain unverified. Witnesses say the incident occurred as the train, still in motion, approached the platform. Passengers dangerously attempted to board, leading to a scramble.

Officials and opposition leaders criticize the response and infrastructure, calling for improved safety measures. Additional festival trains and crowd control strategies are being implemented to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)