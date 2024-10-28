Left Menu

Festive Season Sparks Crowd Control Measures at Delhi Railway Stations

Amid the festive rush for Diwali and Chhath Puja, Northern Railways and Delhi Rail Division have implemented crowd control measures at New Delhi and Anand Vihar stations. This follows a stampede in Mumbai that injured 10 people. Measures include designated holding areas, additional facilities, and platform adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 00:12 IST
To manage the anticipated surge in passenger numbers during the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations, Northern Railways and the Delhi Rail Division have announced special crowd control measures at New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations until November 7.

This decision follows a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station, where 10 people sustained injuries as crowds rushed to board trains bound for Gorakhpur. In response, additional ticket counters, vending machines, and temporary holding areas have been established at key stations in Delhi to enhance traveler safety and convenience.

Moreover, certain trains have been reassigned to specific platforms to better manage crowds, and the sale of platform tickets has been suspended to decongest access points. Passengers are advised to arrive an hour early, use designated routes, and seek assistance from 'May I Help You' counters or staff to ensure smooth travel.

